Nora Fatehi's Photos With Varun Dhawan That You Should Not Miss; See Here

Nora Fatehi is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She has also appeared in Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films. Fatehi marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She refused to look back since then and appeared in innumerable music videos and dance numbers.

Fatehi is riding high on the success of her recent flick Street Dancer 3D. She starred alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the musical dance drama film. Therefore, we have compiled some of Nora Fatehi’s photos with her co-star Varun Dhawan that will make you want to see them in a romantic movie again:

Nora Fatehi’s photos with co-star Varun Dhawan

Fun moments with co-stars

Nora Fatehi is spending fun and memorable moments with her Street Dancer 3D co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. They have clicked their photos in hilarious poses. Have a look at their snaps.

A still from the movie

Nora Fatehi has shared a few snaps of herself from the movie’s sets. She took to Instagram and posted stills from songs including Garmi and Lagdi Lahori Di, alongside actor Varun Dhawan. Check their incredible photos.

Incredible star cast

Nora Fatehi has shared edited photos with Varun Dhawan and ace dancers. They were all a part of Street Dancer 3D. Fatehi has donned street style clothes in the photo.

Cutie pies in the frame

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram is brimming with her photos with Varun Dhawan. She can be seen practising on the sets of their movie. Moreover, she also shared a cute selfie on Dhawan’s birthday.

