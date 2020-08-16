'Not A Story Of Just One Sushant,' Mukesh Khanna Backs CBI Probe; Rebukes Bollywood Stars

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna on Sunday lashed out at the film industry for keeping mum on the death probe of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that people would now be 'scared' to send their kids to work in Bollywood if justice was not given to the late actor's family. "I would like to tell all the people of the industry defending others, this is not the story of one Sushant and his father not getting justice. It involves the image of Bollywood and the film industry where I have lived for 40 years," said the 'Shaktimaan' star.

'People will be scared to send their children'

"Our industry used to be beautiful, but today the image is now in front of the whole of India and the world. All these middle-class people, sending their young daughters and sons to work here will be scared to send their children to join the film industry. They'll think they kill off people, they do this and that. All these people sitting, no one has come to defend the image of the industry. No actor. The argument that such things don't happen, it is false, because it has happened. I have seen people doing things not acceptable. Today a brilliant actor like Sushant has lost his life," said Mukesh Khanna.

Extending his support to RepublicTv's movement seeking a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the veteran actor had earlier claimed that numerous murders in Bollywood had been 'converted into suicide and none of them were challenged'. The ‘Shaktimaan’ actor also questioned the Uddhav Thackeray government for 'stalling the CBI probe' and asked if they were trying to cover up the investigation. The Maharashtra government has repeatedly opposed a CBI inquiry. Khanna shared that opposing the probe hinted at ‘daal me kuch kaala hai.’

