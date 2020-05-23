'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna says TikTok for 'useless' people, adds, 'It spreads obscenity'

The popularity of TikTok has been on the rise in recent days. Apart from youngsters enjoying the platform to make videos, numerous celebrities like film actors and sportspersons too have joined the medium and regularly post videos. However, it has also been making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Faizal Siddiqui’s video promoting acid attack and the outcry over it was one of the major reasons that prompted netizens to make trends like #BanTikTok go viral. The latest to join the criticism towards it was Mukesh Khanna. The Shaktimaan actor lashed out at the platform in a video on Instagram.

The veteran termed it ‘absurd’ that youngsters were setting out on the streets to earn fame. He stated that the app was for ‘useless’ people and was making people ‘useless.’ Khanna added that it was 'spreading obscenity' and the youngsters were going out of control.

Comparing it to coronavirus, he expressed delight about people venting out at TikTok and reducing its rating on Google Play Store.

Khanna is heard saying in the video, “There are more activities in life than make TikTok videos. Amid the bad news related to COVID-19, there has been a good news that another Chinese virus, that is TikTok, is going away from us while doing TikTok. Its rating has fallen from 4.5 to 1.3." “I’m happy that on my suggestion and of the others who wanted this app to go away, you all are boycotting the app. There can’t be a more delightful news; I would suggest that you keep TikTok on top of the list of Chinese products to take action and save the youth from getting spoiled, ” he added.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi had lashed out at TikTok for ignoring her pleas regarding animal cruelty videos. Accusing the platform of telling ‘lies’, she urged prompt action in taking action and setting up the right policies.

TikTok issues statement

The short video-making platform issued a statement to Maneka Gandhi's tweet. A spokesperson of TikTok said that the videos posted on the platform promoting animal cruelty are against the platform's guidelines and the team will continue to remove such content. Here's the statement by TikTok -

"As we make clear in our Community Guidelines, we do not allow content that encourages, promotes or depicts animal cruelty. The behaviour in question is a violation of our guidelines and we will continue to take-down such content from our platform. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in sharing content online." – TikTok Spokesperson.

