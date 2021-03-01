Kangana Ranaut Recalls Stories 'grannies Told', Says Her Birth 'disappointed Everyone'

Just a few days ahead of her birthday, actress Kangana Ranaut recapitulated some old childhood memories and made a revelation about her family's reaction to another girl child after Rangoli. Kangana who has an elder sister Rangoli Chandel, took to Twitter and shared her childhood picture. She said that while everyone was disappointed to have a second girl child in the family, they accepted her as she was "very beautiful'.

Kangana Ranaut shares her family's views on the second girl child

The actress in the post mentioned that while growing up she used to hear stories from her grandmother that her birth was a great disappointment for the family, but they did not mind that because the actress was quite beautiful and charming during her childhood and that she would easily get married. Though her family would always do away with these conversations jokingly, yet these talks pierced in her mind. Sharing her thoughts on the same, she wrote, “My birthday month, growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl childbirth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time ½.”

My birthday month,growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden,they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lBQPcixg1E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 1, 2021

There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world,extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful ❤️2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 1, 2021

Continuing, the actress tried to spread positivity by sharing some researches that explain the successful journeys of people who are either “rejected/devalued either by the societies or families.” “There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world, extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful,” she tweeted.

The actress further spoke about her initial days of hardships where she explained about running from the house when she was 16-years-old. Last year during Navratri, the actress had shared a video on Instagram while explaining how the lockdown period is not that bad for her as she has seen the worst in her life.

“This time is not a bad time, do not think of it like that. Bad times are actually good times. Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 - 2 years of it,” the 33-year-old actor said. “My life was so messed up, I was with a certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager,” she added.

