Did You Know, Not 'Pavitra Rishta' But This Ekta Kapoor Show Was Sushant's Debut On TV?

Sushant Singh Rajput took the big screen when his television career was at an all-time high. As per reports Sushant’s role as Manav in Pavitra Rishta was loved by all and also one of the most successful shows of the later actor. He was seen essaying the role of a dutiful husband, defeating poverty and adversities in Pavitra Rishta. However, ‘Manav’ is not Sushant’s first role. He had landed the role of his debut television stint after being noticed by the casting team of Balaji Telefilms. Sushant was first seen in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in a supporting role. The actor was recruited when he was busy acting on stage during his theatre days.

Sushant Singh Rajput's first show was 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil'

Sushant’s role in Pavitra Rishta might have defined the actor’s career as per many reports, but his role in Ekta Kapoor's Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil paved the way for his acting career. Sushant Singh Rajput in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil essayed the role of Preet Singh Juneja. He was the stepbrother of the show’s lead character Prem Juneja, who was being portrayed by Harshad Chopra. In the serial, Preet is killed off quite early on. However, as per reports, he was brought to life in the story due to audience demands. The actor essayed the promising role which landed him his lead acting venture in Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant Singh Rajput later landed critically acclaimed roles in underrated films like Kai Poch Che and Shuddh Desi Romance in the early days of his career. He later went on to become the lead of the commercial and critical success MS Dhoni, portraying the real-life story of Mahindra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain. What followed was an array of underrated stories like Raabta and Sonchiriya. Sushant's last film while he as still with everyone was Chhichhore, a 2019 release. His film Dil Bechara is releasing posthumously on OTT platforms.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came to a shock to many. He passed away on June 14 at his Bandra home. The actor was reportedly under depression, further investigations on his death are on at the Bandra police station. Several fans, actor friends of Sushant, and family are still mourning the passing of the talented actor.

