Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Singh Rajput Kneeled For A Little Fan; See Photo

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death came as a big shock for the whole celebrity fraternity. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Currently, a photograph that has been going viral on the internet shows Sushant Singh Rajput sitting on his knees to give an autograph to his fans. In this picture, Sushant Singh Rajput is captured candidly talking to a little girl while he writes an autograph for her.

Sushant Singh Rajput had always been quite friendly with his followers. He was also known to give his followers surprises by following them on social media. Fans in huge numbers remembered Sushant Singh Rajput for his kind gesture. Some users also dropped love and heart emoticons for Sushant. Take a look at this adorable picture of Sushant Singh Rajput.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his house-help. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident. The case is still under investigation. Police have been questioning Sushant's friends and family for the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in for the last rites. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

The actor's family recently made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's memory. The statement read that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial and all his memories will be collected there. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour that will collect his thoughts and keep him alive through the memories of his fans.

His upcoming film is touted to be based on the novel, Fault In Our Stars. The film titled Dil Bechara will be reportedly releasing on July 24, 2020, on the OTT streaming platform, Disney +Hotstar. The late actor was last seen in the film Chhicchore which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Navin Polishetty in the lead roles. He was also seen in the Netflix action flick Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

