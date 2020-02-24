Not Salman Khan But THIS Actor Was First Choice For Prabhudheva's 'Wanted'

Salman Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood today. Salman Khan's portrayal as Radhe in Prabhdheva's action-packed entertainer Wanted is still one of the most cherished characters played by the actor. The movie released in 2009 and was one of the biggest hits of that year by the Dabangg star. The movie featured Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in the lead roles.

Was Karann Nathh approached before Salman Khan for Wanted?

The movie was an instant hit among the viewers because Salman Khan portrayed the character in his own unique way. However, did you know, Salman Khan was not the first one to be approached for this action-packed entertainer Wanted? Reports suggest that Karann Nathh was the first one to be approached for the movie, Wanted.

Karann Nathh featured in movies like Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, Tum - A Dangerous Obsession, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny to name a few. Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, Karann Nathh revealed that he was offered the role of Radhe in the movie Wanted before Salman Khan. He further added that the role was offered to him by the well-known director, Ram Gopal Verma.

Further, Karann Nathh mentioned that he also watched the movie's Telugu version Pokiri, to understand the character and the storyline. But, later due to some issues, the movie was shelved. Karann Nathh further added that the movie was later offered to Salman Khan and was directed by Prabhudheva. He mentioned that he was thrilled when he heard that Salman will be featuring in the movie.

Karann further said in the interview that he also appreciated Salman Khan's work. On the professional front, Karann Nathh is currently busy working on his upcoming thriller, Guns of Benaras. The movie will feature Nathalia Kaur, Abhimanyu Singh and Zarina Wahab in the pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of Tamil movie Polladhavan, which starred Dhanush and Divya Spandana. The movie is directed by Sekhar Suri and will hit theatres on February 28, 2020.

