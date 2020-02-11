'Salman Khan Does 16 To 18 Retakes,' Reveals 'Radhe' Director Prabhudheva

Salman Khan is known for his mass entertainers and his intense action films. The actor was last seen in Dabangg 3, which was widely loved by his fans. During the promotions, Salman released a teaser of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and fans went crazy over the news. The film has since then become one of Salman's most anticipated films.

Salman Khan does over 16 to 18 retakes, reveals director Prabhudheva

According to an entertainment portal, Salman will soon wrap up the shooting for Radhe. During an interview, director Prabhudheva was questioned about how Salman is during shoots and how does it feel to choreograph him. The choreographer-turned-director immediately praised Salman and called him an effortless performer.

Prabhudeva continued by saying that Salman is a perfectionist and doesn’t mind taking 16-18 retakes if necessary. According to the director, Salman does this in order to ensure that the shot is perfect and the director is not even slightly dissatisfied.

However, Prabhu added that Salman possesses a unique style and charm which should not be controlled, therefore he lets him do what he does best. He further added that no director should make Salman do things. Instead, they should just leave him to do what he does best.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. According to reports on an entertainment portal, the actor has left for Goa to complete a shooting schedule for the film. The film is expected to hit the theatres in May 2020. Post Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan will most likely be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and in the film, he will be seen starring opposite Pooja Hedge.

