Prabhudheva's 'muqabla' Recreated By Four Boys In A Dance Video, Netizens In Awe

Bollywood News

Prabhudheva's song 'Muqabla' from 'Street Dancer 3D' was recreated by a group of boys who performed the song in perfect synchronization. Read below for more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
prabhudheva

The song Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D evidently managed to become of the chartbusters in India ever since it released. The song was picturised on dance maestro Prabhudheva who was seen shaking his leg in the iconic song's remix version. Now, four boys ave recreated the song in a dance video which has left netizens in awe. Check out the video below -

Also read: 'Salman Khan does 16 to 18 retakes,' reveals 'Radhe' director Prabhudheva

Muqabla by Prabhudheva recreated

The video was initially released on February 16, 2020, and has garnered over 4.2 lakh views on Twitter. The video has also gained over 18k Likes on Twitter and over 5k retweet. What left many netizens surprised ins the end of the video where the four dancers can be seen moving in a difficult synchronization. Check out netizens reactions below -

Also read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D shares THESE similarities with Prabhudheva's ABCD

Also read: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan reveals Prabhudheva’s hilarious reaction when he dubbed in Tamil

Also read: Radhe: Salman Khan & Prabhudheva gear up for hat-trick on Eid 2020

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's denim-on-denim, street style grunge look to take notes from; see pics

Image courtesy - Prabhudheva Instagram

 

 

Published:
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST