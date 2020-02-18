Prabhudheva's 'muqabla' Recreated By Four Boys In A Dance Video, Netizens In Awe

The song Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D evidently managed to become of the chartbusters in India ever since it released. The song was picturised on dance maestro Prabhudheva who was seen shaking his leg in the iconic song's remix version. Now, four boys ave recreated the song in a dance video which has left netizens in awe. Check out the video below -

Muqabla by Prabhudheva recreated

I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame! pic.twitter.com/53jCcUA8pH — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 16, 2020

The video was initially released on February 16, 2020, and has garnered over 4.2 lakh views on Twitter. The video has also gained over 18k Likes on Twitter and over 5k retweet. What left many netizens surprised ins the end of the video where the four dancers can be seen moving in a difficult synchronization. Check out netizens reactions below -

I watched it 5-6 times trying to find the trick. Can't spot anything.



10/10 tik tok (words I never thought I'd say) — Tejas Mehta (@samosa_eater) February 17, 2020

Mesmerizing i pray you all get a right platform and let you are all placed in a wonderful world — Manjula (@GowriManju9845) February 17, 2020

Incredible! outstanding ! amazing.

all cheers to these dancers. — Mamta shah 🇮🇳 (@mamtaforIndia) February 17, 2020

Wow. What a coordination. These guys got some talent. Good work. Love it. — Gaurav Rai (@GauravRai3006) February 18, 2020

How the hell did he do that pic.twitter.com/m7mU2ZMeWh — Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) February 17, 2020

Awesome share... but this so bizarre... dunno why but this song was stuck inside me earlier today & now this !!! #RadioWaves — Besura Taansane (@BesuraTaansane) February 17, 2020

Image courtesy - Prabhudheva Instagram

