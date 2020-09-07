NCB To Ask Mumbai Police For Sushant Case Seizure Memo; whether Rhea's CBD Oil Was Taken

Actor Rhea Chakraborty who is currently undergoing interrogation for the second consecutive day at the Narcotics Control Bureau's office in Mumbai has allegedly claimed that she never consumed drugs or smoked 'buds' in her life, top sources said.

On Monday, Rhea was asked about 15-20 questions by NCB over her involvement in the drug angle, which the central agencies are actively probing. Rhea, during her 6-hour interrogation, claimed that all the drugs that she procured through staff Dipesh Sawant and others were for 'Sushant and his friends.' Rhea claimed that she, at best, had smoked cigarettes but shifted the blame for all the drugs on 'Sushant and his circle of friends'.

Rhea also claimed that through her brother Showik, she had met alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar on five occasions and he had even visited their house. However, during her joint interrogation with Samuel Miranda, Rhea denied that she had ever done any of the drugs procured by them. Justifying the 'bud' chat with Showik, Rhea claimed that Miranda only gave buds to her which she then gave to Sushant.

As per sources, the NCB will write to Mumbai Police and CBI to hand over the seizure memo so as to find out whether the CBD oil mentioned in her chats was seized or recovered. Rhea had mentioned the CBD oil in a chat where she was instructed to put a few drops in Sushant's beverage and that it would 'kick in' within 45 minutes. In her interviews she claimed that it was all at Sushant's behest and that she was merely doing the donkey work. She has claimed a similar line in relation to all drug use claims regarding her - that she was a facilitator. However, the evidence of her being involved in the procurement of drugs has piled up.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Facing 2 Rounds Of NCB Grilling; Showik-Miranda-Dipesh Combos Intriguing

Read: NCB To Grill Rhea Chakraborty On Day 2 Of Interrogation, More Evidence Gathered: Sources

Rhea to face 2 rounds of questioning

With Rhea Chakraborty at the Narcotics Control Bureau's Office for day 2 of investigation, Republic TV has learnt that she will face two rounds of interrogation by the agency. According to sources, first, Rhea will be confronted with brother Showik and Samuel Miranda who are already in NCB's custody. A joint interrogation will take place with the trio. Then, Rhea will be confronted with Dipesh Sawant, who is also under NCB's custody till September 9. A face to face interrogation will occur between Rhea and Dipesh as well.

Earlier in the day, top NCB sources said that prime accused Rhea Chakraborty will most likely be arrested within 48 hours. Rhea was interrogated on Sunday for about six hours by the agency in the drugs angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Read: In Sushant Case, Sandip Ssingh Disputes Rhea Chakraborty's Drugs Claim; Denies Knowing Her

Read: Sushant Death Probe: CBI Questions Ambulance Driver Akshay Based On Calls To Sandip Ssingh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.