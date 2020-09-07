Rhea Files Complaint Against Sushant's Sister Priyanka Singh Over Medical Prescription

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital authorities over a medical prescription for the late actor, her advocate Satish Maneshinde said on Monday.

In a statement, Maneshinde said that Priyanka, along with Dr. Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others violated the NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020 for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting Sushant as an 'Out-Patient Department person' when he was in Mumbai on 8 June 2020, prescribing Schedule Drugs which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as 'Psychotropic Substances' and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines dealing with 'Prohibited List', which prohibits prescribing of any narcotic or psychotropic substance listed in the NDPS Act.

It is misconduct under the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines, the lawyer said.

#RheaChakraborty files complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that an FIR be registered against Priyanka Singh (Sushant's sister), Dr Tarun Kumar (from RML Hospital, Delhi) and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act & Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Rhea to face 2 rounds of questioning

With Rhea Chakraborty at the Narcotics Control Bureau's Office for day 2 of investigation, Republic TV has learnt that she will face two rounds of interrogation by the agency. According to sources, first, Rhea will be confronted with brother Showik and Samuel Miranda who are already in NCB's custody. A joint interrogation will take place with the trio. Then, Rhea will be confronted with Dipesh Sawant, who is also under NCB's custody till September 9. A face to face interrogation will occur between Rhea and Dipesh as well.

Earlier in the day, top NCB sources said that prime accused Rhea Chakraborty will most likely be arrested within 48 hours. Rhea was interrogated on Sunday for about six hours by the agency in the drugs angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

