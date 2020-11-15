SundayFunday: Let Tamannaah Bhatia Be Your Sunday Fitness Guide; Check Out

Tamannaah Bhatia's photos indicate that she is a fitness and Yoga enthusiast. Time and again, she makes it a point of sharing her images and knowledge on her social media. Tamannaah Bhatia compares working out to a chore, as in it is something that must be done every day. She also says that she likes to start her day with a burst of clean and positive energy.

Her Instagram account is filled with images of her working out and doing yoga poses. She inspires her millions of followers on a timely basis with educational photos and captions. The captions of these pictures are, at times, peppered with her trademark sense of humour. Sometimes, she likes to share a philosophical quote or two.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Slams Trolls Who Called Her 'fat' When She Was Recovering From COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia's Fitness Guidebook:

Here is her first workout video since her COVID19 recovery. She could be seen taking “baby steps” towards her physical recovery. This short video is an important one since this is something that teaches everyone who has been in her position recently to how to get back on the fitness bandwagon.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s next video is a MasterClass for those who don’t exactly have gym equipment at home. She can be seen doing all kinds of exercises in this presentation with the help of a few items that are usually lying around or available in nearby stores.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Teases Announcement Of Web-show '11th Hour' In Quirky Way

Here is a video through which Tamannaah inspires her fans to take a step towards a healthier lifestyle by sharing one of her secrets for being able to sustain the fast-paced life that she lives

She has a reputation of being a kind and loving individual whosoever she encounters. While it may be a part of her job to be a certain way, there’s always more than what meets the eye. One of them is opening the heart chakra to give and receive love in abundant quantities. The post that follows has Tamannaah showing her viewers exactly how to do that.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Thanks Hospital Staff After Recovering From COVID-19

Here is one of those Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram photos that reveal her insightful side, as this Instagram photo of hers comes with a caption that reads “Yoga is not about touching your toes, it’s about what you learn on the way down.”

The Road Ahead For Tamannaah Bhatia:

As far as her work is concerned, Tamannaah Bhatia’s next appearance will be in the Telugu remake of the Kannada super hit, 'Love Mocktail.' At the moment, the 30-year-old star is waiting to get back on the sets of her upcoming Telugu film, Seetimaarr. Seetimaarr is a sports action-drama that has Gopichand essaying the lead character. The clearly hard-working actress will also be seen in a Bollywood Project opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, Bole Chudiyan, is touted to be a romantic comedy.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Sridevi's Take On Being 'happy & Positive All The Time'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.