Tamannaah Bhatia Slams Trolls Who Called Her 'fat' When She Was Recovering From COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia recently talked about her battle with COVID-19 and the fears surrounding the virus, in an interview with Bollywood Life. She also talked trolls who criticised her for getting healthier while she was fighting the virus. Read ahead to know more and also read a bit about her upcoming projects:

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia reveals first-look poster from web show '11th Hour'

Tamannaah Bhatia started her interview by mentioning that she was really scared while she was getting treated for COVID-19 and added that she really feared 'death' at that point. She then explained that she had 'severe symptoms' that she knew had killed people who were previously on the path of recovery. Tamannaah finally mentioned that it was the doctors who had saved her life and also thanked her parents for standing by her. Tamannaah Bhatia's COVID test came positive at the start of October and the actor has since been recovering.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia teases announcement of web-show '11th Hour' in quirky way

Now Tamannaah Bhatia's health has improved and she has resumed work. She then moved on to the topic of trolls and started off by asking - 'How insensitive can people around us be?'. She then explained that she was on 'heavy medication throughout the process' which made her 'look heavy'. The actor also added that there were many people who called her fat and it truly showed her that people really couldn't understand what she had been through.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia shares Sridevi's take on being 'happy & positive all the time'

Tamannaah then moved on to the topic of her work. She mentioned that she had been making 'conscious effort of multitasking between genres within the South Indian film industry'. The actor added that she had been 'away from Bollywood actively to ensure there's more versatility' in her 'creative kitty and to ensure' that she was not 'stereotyped into any particular genre'.

The actor added that for her, 'versatility was the key to survival' and explained that she had always been 'passionate about cinema' and had never wanted to limit herself 'to any one industry'. She finally mentioned - 'There are a lot of misconceptions about me, to be honest'.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia hints at 'something exciting' for 'Kollywood makkals', fans left guessing

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

She will soon be seen in three new movies. Her first film is That Is Mahalakshmi, the film is produced by Manu Kumaran, and bankrolled by Taizoon Khorakiwala. It is a remake of Queen. Her second film is Bole Chudiyan. It will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Gopal Rathore opposite to the actor. The third film is Seetimaarr, the film is directed by Sampath Nandi which stars Gopichand, Tamannaah and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.