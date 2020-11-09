Tamannaah Bhatia Teases Announcement Of Web-show '11th Hour' In Quirky Way

Earlier this morning, actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to share a series of posts which left netizens puzzled. Through her latest posts, the actor channelled her inner grammar nazi to share a grammar lesson of the '11th-hour' synonyms with fans on Instagram. However, it was later revealed that the 30-year-old was teasing the announcement of her first-ever upcoming Telugu web-show, 11th Hour.

Tamannaah Bhatia announces upcoming web-show '11th Hour'

On October 9, 2020, Tamannaah Bhatia's photos on Instagram left many wondering as to what message she is trying to convey. However, with her latest post, it is clear that the Baahubali actor was creating curiosity among fans to surprise them with good news. Tamannaah is all set to venture into the digital space as she recently announced her first-ever web-show on Instagram, titled 11th hour.

After sharing a streak of pictures on the social media platform, the Telugu and Tamil actor finally released the first-look poster of her upcoming web-show for the OTT streaming platform Aha. In the poster shared by her, the Tollywood actor looked nothing less than stunning in an embellished red gown with fur details. Sharing the poster with fans, Tamannaah wrote, "Thrilled to announce that my first ever Telugu web show “11th hour” is coming soon on @ahavideoin (sic)".

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram post below:

About '11th hour':

The upcoming Telugu web-show marks the digital debut of the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor. The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has the National Film Award filmmaker Praveen Sattaru at its helm while it is bankrolled by Pradeep Uppalapati under the banner Introupe Films. However, details about the star cast of the web-show apart from Tamannaah have been kept under wraps, while the release date of 11th Hour has also not been announced by the makers yet.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has several upcoming projects in her kitty apart from the Aha Original. She will soon be seen playing the titular role of Mahalakshmi in Manu Kumaran's upcoming comedy-drama, titled That is Mahalakshmi. Furthermore, she will also share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's highly-anticipated film, Bole Chudiyan.

