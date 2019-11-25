The Debate
Taapsee Pannu Memes Make A Wave On Twitter As #TaapseeOnFire Trends

Taapsee Pannu was recently speaking at a public event where she was asked to speak in Hindi by an audience member. Read below to know the trending memes.

Taaapsee recently attended the 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa where she was speaking in a Q&A session. She made the headlines when she shut down an audience member who asked her to speak in Hindi. In response to the request, Taapsee stated that she is also an actor in Tamil and Telugu film industries and questioned whether she should speak in Tamil with the audience. Her video in the Q&A session quickly went viral and #TaapseeOnFire started to trend on Twitter. Netizens had a field day by posting memes about the situation. 

#TaapseeOnFire trend stars a wave of memes

