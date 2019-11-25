Taapsee Pannu Memes Make A Wave On Twitter As #TaapseeOnFire Trends

Taaapsee recently attended the 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa where she was speaking in a Q&A session. She made the headlines when she shut down an audience member who asked her to speak in Hindi. In response to the request, Taapsee stated that she is also an actor in Tamil and Telugu film industries and questioned whether she should speak in Tamil with the audience. Her video in the Q&A session quickly went viral and #TaapseeOnFire started to trend on Twitter. Netizens had a field day by posting memes about the situation.

#TaapseeOnFire trend stars a wave of memes

#TaapseeOnFire #taapseepannu



*Taapsee enters for interview*



Interviewer: Tell me something about yourself.



Taapsee: I give people sassy replies and they lovingly call me befitting reply woman.



Interviewer: pic.twitter.com/R66zkKmuRT — Taar jodne wali engineer (@ishitadas4495) November 25, 2019

Taapsee Pannu's WA status is



"Can't talk, befitting replies only". — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) November 24, 2019

Tapsee Pannu's email account has Befitting reply option instead of Reply 😂#TapseePannu #TaapseeOnFire pic.twitter.com/tFUvu0gIxY — Dessie Aussie ♂️ (@uttampatel) November 25, 2019

*Taapsee Pannu getting married*



Pandit Ji: Ab var-vadhu varmaala ke liye khade ho jaayein.



Taapse: Who are you to tell me when to stand up? I am an independent woman.



Her PR Team: Taapsee gives a befitting reply to a brahminical troll who asked her to stand up.#TaapseeOnFire — Father Beocca (@IngloriousSadhu) November 25, 2019

Taapsee Pannu giving befitting reply to an anon troll handle which didn't even tag her... #TaapseeOnFire pic.twitter.com/g3zkIQvn5w — Chopdasaab (@Chopdasaab) November 24, 2019

Things that go with each other :



Bread : Butter



Lightning : Thunder@taapsee : befitting reply to the trolls.#TaapseePannu #TaapseeOnFire — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) November 25, 2019

