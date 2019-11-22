Taapsee Pannu Calls Vicky Kaushal Her Worst Costar On No Filter Neha

Taapsee Pannu has created a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. She made her mark with films like Pink, Badla, Mission Mangal, Game Over, and more. The actor has also received many accolades for her acting skills. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu has always been audaciously vocal about her thoughts and feelings, and this is one such incident when she talked about what she feels without holding back. In a recent interview on No Filter Neha, the actor went candid while talking about several topics. Here are three topics that Taapsee was openly vocal about.

Taapsee Pannu talks about Harshvardhan Kapoor

During the podcast, Neha Dhupia had asked Taapsee Pannu about her views on several issues in the industry, including the one about nepotism. When Taapsee was prompted by Neha to talk about nepotism through her question, Taapsee reportedly said that if Harshvardhan Kapoor was not the son of famous actor Anil Kapoor, he would not have gotten a second movie.

Taapsee Pannu’s worst co-stars

On the show, the actor revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez have been her worst co-stars to date. She mentioned that Jacqueline Fernandez, who was her co-star in Judwaa 2, gave her a lot of competition on the sets of the film with her charming appeal. She had to work hard to keep up with Jacqueline Fernandez's avatar. Taapsee also recalled having a difficult time shooting with her Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal as his exceptional acting skills made her conscious of losing out on her own screen time.

Taapsee Pannu on Rangoli Chandel

Taapsee Pannu told Neha that she thinks that Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel love her because they give her so much of time and attention from their lives. Taapsee does not feel the same so she does not return the favour. On the show, Taapsee made it clear that she does not spend time on someone that does not matter to them which is why she gets a lot of love and attention.

