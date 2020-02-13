Priyanka Chopra's MIND-BLOWING Scenes From The Movie 'Fashion'

Priyanka Chopra is amongst those remarkable international stars who have charmed the audiences with her impeccable acting performances. Mrs Jonas became a worldwide sensation post the success of her Hollywood projects like Quantico and Isn’t Romantic, but her Bollywood films like Fashion still have space in the hearts of her numerous fans.

Her acing in the movie Fashion is undoubtedly one of her bests and fans still cannot get over the serious and ambitious role of Meghna Mathur. The movie revolves around a small-town girl who finally realizes her dream of becoming a famous supermodel. However, as she enters the industry she finds out that there's a price for this glamorous new life. For the fans who love this movie of Pee Cee, here are some of the best scenes from the movie.

Fashion movie's best scenes

Shonali Gujral's catwalk and Meghna's debut walk

Shonali Gujral's (played by Kangana Ranaut) is one of the famous models in the movie. This scene not only presents the hyped Shonali's catwalk but it is also Priyanka Chopra's debut walk on the ramps of a fashion show. The movie starts ascending from this scene onwards.

After breaking up with Arbaz's character

After facing a great traumatic incident in the film, Meghna Mathur (Priyanka's character) walks the ramp with utmost confidence. But, while trying to hold herself strong, she is on the verge of breaking down in a live show. As the show ends, Chopra leads the appreciation walk with the designer. However, she breaks down in the presence of many.

The path of self-destruction

This scene showcases the bitter truth of the glamour world and how it affects many lives where models fall in the pit of darkness. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in this scene is seen being the prey of all the bad habits and negativity destroying herself completely. It also gives a lesson on how being too ambitious can get a person to walk the path of self-destruction.

The Realisation

Fashion is a journey of the rise and fall of India's number one Supermodel. At the beginning of the film, Priyanka quarrels with her family for her dreams and leaves the house and her loved ones behind to achieve greatness and glamour. However, life gets tough and many hidden realities of the glamour world start haunting the character played by Chopra in the movie. Later, she realises the importance of the family and surprisingly it is not late to go back.

