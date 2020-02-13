The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Share Adorable Selfies With Nick Jonas; See Pics

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra shares an appreciative post for her husband from time to time. Here are some of the adorable selfies of the duo that give out couple goals.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas treats her fans with adorable pictures of her husband Nick Jonas on social media. It has been more than three months since their first wedding anniversary. But they never ceased to shell out major couple goals with their cuddly snaps.

The Sky is Pink actor shares adorable pictures with her husband on every occasion. The duo spends a jovial time together while slaying their selfie game. Therefore, we have compiled some of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s cutest selfies with her husband, Nick Jonas:

Here are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s splendid selfies together

1. Wishing her about 50 million fans a great Thanksgiving

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

2. Having a gala time in Las Vegas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra Called Nick Jonas The 'best Husband Ever'

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is feeling appreciative of her husband

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

4. A monochrome selfie of the duo deciding their next travel destination after Santa Barbara

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

5. Another adorable picture of her appreciating Nick Jonas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

6. Rejoicing their days in Miami

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's Throwback BTS Video With Hugh Jackman And Wife Deserves Your Attention

7. Sealed with a kiss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

8. Living their best days in Miami, Florida

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

9. Travelling to New Delhi with her best travelling buddy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's Movies You Can Binge-watch On Netflix This Weekend

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Vs Miley Cryus: Who Rocked The Similar Looking Jumpsuit Better?

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
