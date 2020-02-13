Priyanka Chopra Share Adorable Selfies With Nick Jonas; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas treats her fans with adorable pictures of her husband Nick Jonas on social media. It has been more than three months since their first wedding anniversary. But they never ceased to shell out major couple goals with their cuddly snaps.

The Sky is Pink actor shares adorable pictures with her husband on every occasion. The duo spends a jovial time together while slaying their selfie game. Therefore, we have compiled some of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s cutest selfies with her husband, Nick Jonas:

Here are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s splendid selfies together

1. Wishing her about 50 million fans a great Thanksgiving

2. Having a gala time in Las Vegas

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is feeling appreciative of her husband

4. A monochrome selfie of the duo deciding their next travel destination after Santa Barbara

5. Another adorable picture of her appreciating Nick Jonas

6. Rejoicing their days in Miami

7. Sealed with a kiss

8. Living their best days in Miami, Florida

9. Travelling to New Delhi with her best travelling buddy

