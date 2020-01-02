Nupur Sanon And Kriti Sanon's Most Adorable Pictures You Must Check Out

Nupur Sanon made her debut in B Praak’s song, Filhall, opposite Akshay Kumar. She is also the sister of Bollywood diva, Kriti Sanon. Nupur was praised for her acting skills. There have also been various reports suggesting that Nupur Sanon will be making a Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput but there has been no confirmation on the same.

Even after having back to back releases, Kriti Sanon makes it a point to spend quality time with family especially her sister, Nupur Sanon. The latter is a familiar face on Kriti’s social media as well. They are often seen taking trips together and stepping out for sisterly dates in the city. Their bond has even garnered a huge fanbase who eagerly wait for their pictures. This sister duo has expressed their affection for each other on several occasions as well.

Nupur Sanon’s pictures with Kriti Sanon that are total goals

1. Many fans have pointed out to the fact that the Sanon sisters look like they are twins. This picture goes beyond proving the same. Nupur Sanon called Kriti her “emotional moisturiser” in this picture.

2. Nupur Sanon and Kriti Sanon recently took off to Switzerland. Nupur even captioned the picture as their own “sisters only” trip. The pout on both their faces is too cute to be missed.

3. Recently on a trip to Manhattan, the Sanon sisters were seen goofing around. Nupur Sanon uploaded this fun video in which they are seen posing for a picture but Kriti Sanon pushes her sister instead. Nupur even sad that Kriti was “channelling her big bully sis vibes” in the video.

4. Here are some wonderful childhood pictures of the Sanon sisters. Nupur is seen to be sitting on Kriti’s legs and posing for the picture. Nupur even went on to vent out as to how she is jealous of her sister’s body.

