Kriti & Nupur Sanon's Pics From Their Chilly Vacay To Switzerland Becomes A Favorite

Bareilly Ki Barfi Kriti Sanon shared pictures from her winter vacation in Switzerland on her Instagram account. The actor looked cheerful in the pictures and seemed to be enjoying the chilly weather of the hilly area as she captioned her pictures, "When you're happy and you know it, get your kiddie side out." Sanon used the tag #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND to express her love for the picture-perfect holiday destination. The actor looked winter-ready in the pictures donning a neon-green jacket, black boots, woolen cap paired with black and white muffler and black gloves. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon too. Take a look at the pictures below-

Sanon's vacay pictures:

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is currently on cloud 9 as she has been a part of several vivid projects. Two of her films, Housefull 4 and Panipat hit the screens this year. Panipat theatrically released on December 6. Kriti Sanon made sure that they promoted Panipat in full swing so that the movie reached the audience. Panipat just released and is reportedly performing well at the box-office currently but has also indulged in controversy after which 11 minutes from the film were trimmed

About the movie Panipat

Panipat is a Hindi language period drama and an epic war film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is bankrolled by Sunita Gowarikar. The plot of Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between that king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas. Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.

