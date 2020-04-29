Nupur Sanon Misses Her Bowl Of Maggi; Fan Gushes Over Her Eyebrow Flick

Nupur Sanon debuted in the entertainment industry with B Praak’s song, Filhaal. She was seen opposite Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the song which went on to become a huge hit. For those unversed, Nupur Sanon is the younger sister of Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon. Nupur recently shared what she misses the most amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Nupur Sanon misses her bowl of Maggi

Nupur Sanon is currently quarantining inside her house along with sister, Kriti Sanon amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the actor took to social media a while ago to reveal that she is missing her favourite bowl of Maggi and tea. Nupur Sanon uploaded a video of herself slurping on a hot, piping bowl of Maggi with a scenic background.

Check out Nupur Sanon’s post here:

Fans were quick to add how they have been feeling blue due to the lockdown causing them to miss out on their favourite foods. However, there was one particular comment that won over the rest. One particular fan of Nupur Sanon commented on how Nupur Sanon’s eyebrow flick in the video is the most hilarious part of the post.

Nupur Sanon recently released a female cover of her debut song, Filhaal on her YouTube channel. Fans have poured in their love for the newest version of the song by Nupur Sanon. Even her co-star in the song, Akshay Kumar shared how he loved the new version of Filhaal. Nupur Sanon has sung the new version of the song. Many fans have praised the latest version of the Filhaal song.

