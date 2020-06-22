Nushrat Bharucha & Aamna Sharif In Similar Golden Lehenga, See Who Wore It Better

Nushrat Bharucha and Aamna Sharif are two Bollywood actors who have an impressive fashion statement. The stars have not only fascinated the fashion police but also won fans' love for their chic styling sense. In the recent past, Nushrat Bharucha and Aamna Sharif were spotted donning similar traditional golden outfits. See the pictures here and check out, which of these Bollywood divas wore the lehenga ensemble better.

Nushrat Bharucha wears a wedding dress

Here, Nushrat Bharucha shared her pictures in a golden outfit she wore for a wedding. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's lehenga was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Her blouse had a golden embroidery design and hanging extension attached to the blouse, which looked like a cape. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's lehenga was adorned with embeds. The dupatta was attached to the blouse itself. For glam, Nushrat Bharucha was styled in gold eye makeup and bold lip colour. Don't miss out on Bharucha's statement jewellery necklace. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram photos here -

Aamna Sharif's Wedding Lehenga

Here, Aamna Sharif shared an Instagram post posing in a golden coloured lehenga. In this picture, the Ek Villian actor can be spotted donning a fusion lehenga. The beautiful lehenga is designed by Neha Saran. The pale green coloured lehenga was studded with heavy embroidery work that added up to make a beautiful princess lehenga that anyone can carry with ease. Aamna Sharif accessorised her outfit with a pair of heavy dangles that matched her blouse. For glam, the actor opted for simple nude makeup. Take a look at Aamna Sharif's photo in the wedding ensemble.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen next in the film Chhalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao and several other prominent actors in the film. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is one of the most anticipated films among the fans of Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao. Besides that, Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen in Hurdang which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, according to a news portal. She will be cast opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the film that is yet to be released.

