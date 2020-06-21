Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan Vs Kareena Kapoor-Akshay Kumar: Which Duo Is Better?

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have always managed to impress fans with their on-screen chemistry. Another on-screen pair that has been a favourite among fans is Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. While both the wonderful duos have been a part of some great films, it's not unusual to wonder who did better. Find out below which pair fared better in terms of their movies.

Kartik Aaryan & Nushrat Bharucha

The first time the duo was seen together was in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, a movie that did quite well at the box-office as well with the audience. Kartik Aaryan played the role of Rajat "Rajjo" Mridul and Nushrat Bharucha played the role of Neha. The film was a take on modern relationships and Kartik and Nushrat's pair was loved by the audience. The movie reportedly grossed over ₹175 million (US$2.5 million) at the box office. The pair later also starred opposite each other in Akaash Vani, which failed to work at the box office.

The next film the duo was seen together in was Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, where Kartik played the role of Anshul "Gogo" Sharma and Nushrat played the role of Ruchika "Chiku" Khanna. The duo again had a complicated relationship in the film and was always seen fighting one another. Classic Kartik and Nushrat thought the audience, and the film was once again a super hit and reportedly grossed over ₹5.50–5.75 crore on its opening day itself.

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar were seen in over 13 movies together but were not romantically paired opposite each other in every movie. The actors were paired opposite each other in Dosti: Friends Forever, Aitraaz, Tashan, Kambakkht Ishq, and Good Newwz. In fact, Kareena Kapoor has also appeared in cameo roles in quite a few movies of Akshay Kumar. While a few movies did not fare well, a majority of the duo's movies have managed to earn a good collection at the box office, some of them being Good Newwz, Kambakkht Ishq and Aitraaz.

Promo Pic Credit: Kartik Aaryan & Akshay Kumar's Instagram

