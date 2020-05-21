Nushrat Bharucha And Bharti Singh's Unmissable Pics Together, Take A Look

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most talked-about new-age actors in Bollywood. She was last seen in DreamGirl opposite Ayushamann Khurrana, which was a blockbuster hit. Nushrat Bharucha has worked in the Hindi Film Industry for many years now. The stunning actor is friends with several other popular names from the movie business. One such celeb is famous comedian Bharti Sing with whom Nushrat shares a great bond.

Both Nushrat Bharucha and Bharti Singh share a warm friendship bond in real life. They first met on sets of a comedy show, which Bharti Singh was hosting. Nushrat Bharucha came to the show as a guest to promote her movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. They both had a fun time together on the sets. Post that, on different occasions, Nushrat Bharucha and Bharti Singh were spotted together, the two are like a house on fire. Let's take a look at some of their unmissable pics and video.

Times when Nushrat Bharucha met laughter queen Bharti Singh

When Nushrat Bharucha posted this adorable picture with Bharti Singh

During the promotions of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Nushrat and the entire cast of the movie went on Comedy Nights Bachao. The concept of this hilarious show was roasting their guests. Staying true to it, Bharti did her job really well and took Nushrat's case in a fun way during the show.

But post the show, the two caught up at a party and loved each other's company. In this picture, Nushrat shared two moments with Bharti Singh, first where Bharti is roasting her, and the other where both the lovely ladies are sharing a warm hug and posing in an adorable way.

The Group Poutfie

In this photo, one can see Nushrat Bharucha, Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiya, and Nikul G a popular TV show director posing for a selfie. This is a BTS photo from the sets of Comedy Nights Bachao, where Nushrat Bharucha came to promote her upcoming film. All of them look really fab as they pout for this cute picture.

We also stumbled upon a rare throwback video, of the two stunning ladies Nushrat Bharucha and Bharti Singh. In the video, Bharti is at her wittiest best, as she jokes about Nushrat's weight. Even though NB looks agitated initially, she took Bharti's jokes very sporting. Take a look.

On the work front, Nushrat is very selective in terms of her movie choices and only picks up a role if she thinks she can do justice to it. The stylish actor was will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang, a black comedy by director Hansal Mehta. Whereas Bharti is currently busy with her home-based comedy show Hum Tum Aur Quarantine with her husband Harsh.

