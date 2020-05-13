Nushrat Bharucha's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster 'Dream Girl', Take A Look

Nushrat Bharucha's last release Dream Girl did exceptional business at the box-office. The family entertainer not only impressed the audiences, but critics loved it too. Nushrat Bharucha played the role of a simple girl next door in the Balaji Motion Picture. In Dream Girl, Nushrat shared screen space with National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time, and fans could not stop gushing over their sizzling chemistry on celluloid.

DreamGirl is the brainchild of young and dynamic director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Songs like Radhe Radhe, Dil Ka Telephone, and Ik Mulaqat were chartbuster hits. Nushrat Bharucha gave a memorable performance in the comedy-drama Dream Girl. Talking about Dream Girl, here are some of her best moments from the film, take a look.

Nushrat Bharucha's best moments from Dream Girl

The Auto Scene (At 1:42 minutes in the trailer)

The scene where Nushrat Bharucha's character is in dilemma about the pooja ruckus is one of the highlights of the film. The actor performed this scene brilliantly, as she emoted anger and confusion together. The bittersweet banter between Karam and Mahi is unmissable in this scene. As Karam tries to convince Mahi, that he only loves her and Pooja, additionally he also reveals that there he himself is Pooja, not any other woman.

When Karam approaches Mahi

As Mahi stands in the line to pay her electricity bill, Karam spots her. He not only flirts with her but expresses his genuine feelings for Mahi. Nushrat Bharucha looked really pretty in this adorable romantic scene. Her dialogues are not only impactful but also quite interesting. Post this scene, the romance between Karam and Mahi starts blooming.

When Mahi convinces Dadi for her brother's marriage with Pooja (At 2:12 minutes in the trailer)

This is a hilarious scene, unaware that who Pooja really is, Mahi tries to stop her grandmother from leaving the house. She further questions her elder brother about his true intentions about Pooja. Once convinced that Mahinder genuinely loves Pooja, Mahi makes a call to her and congratulates them for their wedding. She also convinces her grand-mother for the wedding. It is a hysterically funny scene performed really well by Nushrat Bharucha.

The Dream Girl star will be next seen in Chhalaang opposite, Rajkummar Rao. The release date of Chhalaang is postponed to June due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. It is a black comedy by director Hansal Mehta.

