Nushrat Bharucha Gives Fans A Glimpse Into Her Night Workout Session; Check Pictures

Bollywood actors are keeping their fans updated on how they are spending their time during the lockdown. Social media is playing an important role as several actors are encouraging their fans to stay at home and to do something productive. Nushrat Bharucha is also doing her bit to keep fans entertained, and share all her updates with her fans. Since the gyms are closed, Nushrat Bharucha shared pictures on her Instagram account from her night workout session.

Nushrat Bharucha took to her Instagram account to post the pictures of her day 3 of the lockdown and how she ended it. On March 27, The Dream Girl actor posted a picture of herself after her workout session. In the caption of the picture, Nushrat Bharucha revealed that she ended another day of lockdown with a night workout session. She also wished her fans a good night in the post. In the picture, Nushrat Bharucha is wearing a neon sports bra and a colourful headband. Nushrat Bharucha captioned the picture as "Ending day 3 with a night workout 🦉 GoodNight y’all!! #LockdownDay3 #socialdistancingworks".

Check out the picture posted by Nushrat Bharucha

Many fans commented on this picture saying that Nushrat Bharucha looked beautiful. Some fans also commented with many heart emojis. Check out the comments here.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in the film Dream Girl alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Nushrat Bharucha was gearing up for her film Chhalaang before the outbreak of Coronavirus. The film Chhalaang also features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Chhalaang is expected to hit the screens on June 12. On the other hand, Nushrat Bharucha was also prepping for the film Hurdang. In the film, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen sharing the screen space with Sunny Kushal.

