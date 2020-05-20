Nushrat Bharucha Shares BTS Picture From Sets Of 'Chhalaang'

Bollywood diva Nushrat Bharucha will be next seen on the silver screen in an upcoming black comedy movie Chhalaang. The movie is helmed by Hansal Mehta and jointly bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan. Along with Nushrat Bharucha, Chhalaang will star Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. The plot of Chhalaang is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh.

Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao will essay the role of Pinky and Montu respectively. Nushrat has time and again shared behind the scenes pictures of her upcoming movie Chhalaang on her social media accounts. We have compiled all the BTS pictures shared by the diva here.

'Chhalaang' BTS photos compilation

Nushrat Bharucha, took to Instagram, to share a couple of monochrome pictures from the sets of Chhalaang on the occasion of director Hansal Mehta’s birthday. In the first picture, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Hansal Mehta and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub can be seen smiling. The next picture sees Nushrat alone with Hansal Mehta.

In this post, Nushrat Bharucha can be giving birthday wishes to her co-actor Rajkummar Rao. The post features a couple of pictures from the sets of Chhalaang. In the first photo, Nushrat Bharucha can be clapping, dressed in a Black kurta which is topped by matching jacket and pink salwar. Rajkummar Rai is seen smiling wearing a chequered shirt topped with an olive green jacket and jeans.

The second photo sees, Nushrat striking the Titanic pose along with Rajkumar Rao and director Hansal Mehta. The diva has worn a pink kurta matched with yellow salwar and dupatta. Rajkummar Rao has worn a blue t-shirt paired with a black jacket and jeans.

Here, Rajkummar Rao can be seen offering tea to his lady love in the movie Chhalaang. Both Rajkummar and Nushrat Bharucha are all smiles in the picture. While Rajkummar Rao can be seen dressed in a green shirt paired with a grey jacket and denim jeans. Nushrat Bharucha has worn a green kurta paired with pink printed salwar and matching dupatta.

Chhalaang was initially scheduled to release on January 31, 2020. However, the release date was then postponed to March 13, 2020. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the release date is now scheduled to be June 12, 2020. But it can be further delayed due to the pandemic.

