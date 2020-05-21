Nushrat Bharucha And Rajkummar Rao Were First Seen In THIS Movie Together

Chhalaang is an upcoming film starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in lead. Directed by Hansal Mehta, it is said to be a unique comedy sports drama movie based in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. The lead pair of Rajkummar and Nushrat has garnered much attention. But this not the first time the actors are working together. Read to know about their first project together and more.

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s first collaboration

Released in 2010, Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD) marks the first project of Rajkummar Rao with Nushrat Bharucha, although they were not paired opposite each other. It is an anthology drama film, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee who also co-wrote it with Kanu Behl. LSD was both, Rajkummar and Nushrat’s first film as one of the centre characters. The movie mostly stars newcomers and non-actors, including Anshuman Jha, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha shows three separate but interlinked stories about an honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations. Nushrat Bharucha appeared as Shruti in the first segment titled ‘Superhit Pyaar’ that depicts love. Anshuman Jha played her love interest as Rahul. The young lovers run away from family and work and get married. But their story does not have a happy ending.

Rajkummar Rao was seen portraying a supermarket supervisor, Adarsh in the second segment with Paap Ki Dukkaan as the title. He makes a pact with a friend to clear his debt. The pack was that he would make a tape while getting physical with a girl. Adarsh chooses one of his employees, Rashmi played by Neha Chauhan. Rashmi develops genuine feelings for Adarsh but he uses her which destroys her image.

LSD was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Priya Sreedharan. The soundtrack was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and include singers like Kailash Kher, Nihira Joshi and Amey Date. It was screened at the 2010 London Indian Film Festival and the Munich International Film Festival. The film generally received positive reviews from the audiences and was a commercial success.

Though LSD was Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s first collaboration, they did not share much screen time together. Chhalaang would be their first movie as the lead pair. It is banked by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar. The film was initially titled as Turram Khan which later changed to Chhalaang. The movie will schedule to release on June 12, 2020, however, it will most probably be pushed ahead due to the global pandemic.

