Nushrat Bharucha's Mother Wants To See Her Married Soon, Says 'we Gave Her Enough Time'

Dream Girl actor Nushrat Bharucha's mother joined her in conversation with a leading entertainment portal and said that she would like to see her daughter get serious about marriage now. She revealed her intentions of getting the actor married soon and said that she would have to listen to the family now. She added that Nushrat has been given enough time and will now have to make a decision to "settle down".

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha spoke about her relationship with her parents and revealed that she has always clarified her stance on marriage even before making her parents meet her boyfriend. She said that she tells her parents that only if her relationship with the boyfriend is successful, will she think about getting married to him. If it does not work, her parents have to understand that it is okay.

Read | Nushrat Bharucha reveals how Hrithik Roshan will make her mother smile; see post

She also revealed her parents’ reaction to her hit song 'Chhote Chhote Peg' in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety where she danced on the floor with Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. She recalled that her father had questioned her outfit in the song for which she had clarified that it was a two-piece ensemble with a bralette. The actor turned 35 on Sunday and was seen last along with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl.

Read | Nushrat Bharucha reveals her special moment with 'Dream Girl' co-star Ayushmann Khurrana

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in the upcoming film, Hurdang, which also stars Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother. Sunny made his Bollywood debut with the movie Gold and now will be playing the lead opposite Nushrat. According to reports, the film will be about a social cause and the story is set in Allahabad. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, 'Hurdang' will also star Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma in a lead role.

Read | Nushrat Bharucha's friends collaborate for a video to wish her on 35th birthday; watch

Moreover, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming starrer Chhalaang is reportedly a black-comedy that also has some elements of romance. Chhalaang is based in a remote small town in Uttar Pradesh. While Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a PT teacher named Montu in a semi-government school in Haryana, Nushrat will be seen playing his love interest in the film.

Read | Nushrat Bharucha's fan proposes marriage during Twitter chat and her response is hilarious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.