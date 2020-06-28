Nushrat Bharucha Or Tamannaah Bhatia: Who Wore The Metallic Skirt Better?

Nushrat Bharucha and Tamannaah Bhatia are both very popular names in the acting industry. In recent year, the two have not only gained success through their acting skills but have also made a successful name for themselves in the fashion industry. Here is who out of the two wore the metallic skirt better. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha's Lesser-known Films Fans Can Binge-watch Over The Weekend

Nushrat Bharucha vs Tamannaah Bhati- Who wore the metallic skirt better?

Nushrat Bharucha is seen posing in an off-shoulder full-sleeves black colour crop top. She has worn a high-waist frill silver colour metallic skirt that is three-fourth in length. Nushrat Bharucha has applied black nail-paint and a silver neck-piece. She has worn black lacy heels and left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and giving them a messy look. Nushrat Bharucha has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha Shares Home Remedy For Those Feeling Under The Weather Like Her

In comparison to Nushrat Bharucha, Tamannaah Bhatia is seen posing in a black three-fourth sleeves t-shirt. Tamannah has worn a blue colour metallic skirt that is three-fourth in length. She has worn orange colour heels and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre-partition. She has worn a white colour watch. Tamannaah Bhatia too opted for nude makeup to complete her look.

Also Read | Here's A Glimpse Into Nushrat Bharucha's Fascinating Wardrobe

On the work front

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen on the big-screen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial Dream Girl (2019). She will be seen next in the movie Chhalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao and several other prominent actors in the film. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is one of the most anticipated films among the fans of Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao. Besides that, Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen in Hurdang which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. She will be cast opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the movie that is yet to be released. No release date for the movie has been officially announced yet.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha & Aamna Sharif In Similar Golden Lehenga, See Who Wore It Better

Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s action-comedy movie Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). The actor will next star in Shamas Nawab Siddiqui directed Bole Chudiyan. Along with Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.