Nushrat Bharucha Shares Home Remedy For Those Feeling Under The Weather Like Her

Actor Nushrat Bharucha is very active on social media and has gained a massive fan following online. She never fails to surprise fans with her interesting posts and interactive stories. Nushrat Bharucha recently posted a picture of a home remedy she was suggested by a friend, as she was feeling a bit unwell due to the weather change.

Nushrat Bharucha shows a home remedy

Nushrat Bharucha shared a picture of a glass along with a funky background. The actor captioned the image mentioning that she has been feeling a bit unwell or rather under the weather lately. Hence she has decided to boost her immunity with the home remedy that was suggested to her. The curcumin and almond milk was the home remedy Nushrat Bharucha was talking about. As she continued the caption, Nushrat wrote that the particular drink was suggested to her by a friend and even tagged her in the picture. She ended the caption by thanking her friend for recommending an amazing drink.

Besides that, Nushrat Bharucha has been keeping her fans entertained throughout lockdown as she has kept posting pictures from her travel diaries or from behind the scenes shots. The actor has also been sharing several pictures from her earlier photoshoots that she had not posted on her profile. Nushrat Bharucha has also been giving her fans major goals with the pictures she has uploaded of her pet cat. Her furry friend came off as adorable to fans as they showered love in the comments of Nushrat Bharucha pictures with her pet.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen next in the film Chhalaang. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao and several other prominent actors in the film. The film has been directed by Hansal Mehta and is one of the most anticipated films among the fans of Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao. Besides that, Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen in Hurdang which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, according to a news portal. She will be cast opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the film that is yet to be released.

