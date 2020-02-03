Urvashi Rautela Shares A Scary 'Happy Sunday' Post; Honey Singh Exclaims 'Main Darr Gaya!'

Urvashi Rautela who was last seen in Pagalpanti won millions of hearts with her sizzling performance in the song Bimar Dil from the movie. Well, apart from her impeccable performance in movies and her amazing dance moves, she is also known among her fans for her interesting social media posts. Urvashi Rautela is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated with her upcoming movies, songs and fashion looks.

Recently, the Bimar Dil actor shared her 'Happy Sunday' post with her fans. Well, fans were left terrified looking at Urvashi's other side in the post. Among the fans, even Honey Singh got scared with Urvashi's other side. Urvashi Rautela's post caught the eyes of her fans but Honey Singh's comment became the highlight of the post. Honey Singh wrote in the comment 'Main Toh Dar Gaya!'.

Check out the post here:

If you think what the post is all about and what stunned the fans and Honey Singh so much then it is Urvashi's scary look. The look reminds everyone of Manjulika from the movie Bhool Bhulaiya. Urvashi is seen sporting a purple traditional saree with traditional temple jewellery. Her makeup was all smudged and jewellery all messed up with messy hairdo.

Honey Singh and fans reaction to the post:

Fans have already started asking Urvashi if this is her new look from any movie and if yes, when will the movie release. Well, all that still remain under the wraps as Urvashi has not yet confirmed if the look is from her upcoming movie or something. She just gave a glimpse of her scary side in the picture. After her role as a pretty, beautiful ghost in Pagalpanti, Urvashi looks totally different in this new avatar. She actually nailed the whole look and looks very scary.

