Nushrat Bharucha's Co-stars With Whom She Has Worked More Than Twice On-screen

Nushrat Bharucha made her debut with the movie Jai Santoshi Maa. The actor gained major recognition with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Nushrat Bharucha entertained audiences with her acting skills in movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. Here are the actors Nushrat Bharucha has worked with in more than two movies.

Kartik Aaryan

Nushrat Bharucha rose to fame with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor was featured alongside Kartik Aaryan and played the role of his love interest. The duo's chemistry was widely appreciated. Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan then went on to be a part of three movies Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2, Akaash Vani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The two movies Pyaar Ka Punchanama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a huge success at the box office and the duo received a lot of praise for their performance.

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar or Nushrat Bharucha: Who graced the orange outfit like a diva?

Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha have appeared in four films together. This includes Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Jai Mummy Di Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Though the duo has not performed any lead roles together, the trio Sunny Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha is widely loved by fans. Their performance in the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety received a lot of praise from both audience and critics.

Also Read| Nushrat Bharucha & Karishma Tanna show how to rock bell-bottomed denim; See pics

Sonnalli Seygall

Nushrat Bharucha and Sonnalli Seygal first starred together in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The duo then went on to appear in three more movies together that is Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Jai Mummy Di, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In Jai Mummy Di, Sonnalli Seygall starred in the lead role alongside Sunny Singh while Nushrat Bharucha played a supporting role in the movie.

Also Read| Nushrat Bharucha's movies with veteran actors like Supriya Pathak and Annu Kapoor

Ishita Raj Sharma

Ishita Raj Sharma and Nusrat Bharucha have appeared in five movies together. They first starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama alongside Kartik Aaryan, Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh. The duo then worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Meeruthiya Gangsters, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di. Ishita Raj Sharma played a supporting role in the blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She essayed the role of Sunny Singh as Sonu's ex-girlfriend.

Also Read| Nushrat Bharucha gets 'uthal puthal' after acing 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue-twister; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.