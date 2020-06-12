Nushrat Bharucha Gets 'uthal Puthal' After Acing 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue-twister; Watch

Just days before the release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, the co-stars dropped an interesting social media challenge for their friends from the film industry. The challenge is to say the tongue twister, "Gulabo ki khatar patar se, titar witar Sitabo. Sitabo ke agar magar se uthal puthal Gulabo..." five times without any error. The challenge, launched by Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan, has been keeping Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and many more quite busy.

Recently, actor Nushrat Bharucha also went on to try the tongue twister in the quirkiest way. The actor took to Instagram to share the video of her acing the tongue twister to near perfection. The video started off with Nushrat’s dad saying the tongue twister from the background and soon she tells him to stop and starts saying it. Once she completes the tongue twister, Nushrat jumps with joy and in a joking was asks her father to transfer the house in her name.

Along with the post, Nushrat also wrote he ‘uthal puthal’ she got saying the tongue twister. She wrote, “Yeh lo ji Gulabo ji, Sitabo ji, aapke challenge se hum uthal puthal ho gaye. End dekhna na bhule! â€ªWatch #GiboSiboOnPrime! All the best @amitabhbachchan sir @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar!” Watch the video below.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Or Nushrat Bharucha: Who Wore Signature Gold Look Better?

Fans also went on to compliment the actor for acing the tongue twister and also how pretty she was looking in the video. The post went on to receive several likes and positive comments. One of the fans wrote, “This is the cutest out of all the Gulabo Sitabo challenges, Nush you cutie.” While the other one wrote, “You are looking so cute, ma’am.” Check out a few comments from fans below.

Also read | Nushrat Bharucha's Movies With Veteran Actors Like Supriya Pathak And Annu Kapoor

About the film

Gulabo Sitabo is the story of a tenant, essayed by Ayushmann, and the different ways that the landlord, Amitabh Bachchan, is trying to rid him of his property. The film is the first time the duo has worked together, with both Shoojit Sircar's hits in Vicky Donor and Piku, respectively. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. The film is all set to premiere on June 12, 2020.

Also read | 'Gulabo Sitabo': Arjun Kapoor Nails Tongue Twister, Nominates Important Team Member

Also read | Nushrat Bharucha & Karishma Tanna Show How To Rock Bell-bottomed Denim; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.