Nushrat Bharucha Gives A Glimpse Of Her Cooking Skills Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, several people are tackling the situation by doing constructive things like household chores, cooking, and many more. Actress Nushrat Bharucha who is showcasing her cooking skills these days shared a picture on her Instagram story where she was trying to make round poori.

Nushrat Bharucha shares glimpse of her cooking skills

The Dream Girl actress shared a picture straight from her kitchen where she struggled to make a round poori and alas after giving several shots to it, she finally succeeded in making it round. She captioned her hard-work and wrote, “Okay, Do they really have to be round? And in the other picture where she managed to make 5-6 round poori, she wrote, “Well round enough I hope!”

Though the pooris were not exactly round and had crooked ends, it seems that the actress is trying each day to learn the craft well. Sometime back, she shared pictures and videos on her social media handle and gave a peep into her family time with a pinch of humor. In the picture, she was seen chopping and cutting vegetables along with her mother and grandmother and added the title track of the old show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Calling it as 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' (story of every house), Nushrat added the title track of Ekta Kapoor's famous TV show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'. This is not the first time when Nushrat has shared some adorable moments with her family on social media. A few days back, she shared her video of her mother and grandmother enjoying hair massage together.

Apart from this, she even shared a video of her evening ritual amid the lockdown. In the video, she can be seen making a strawberry-blueberry almond milk smoothie and strawberry-mint infused flavored water with instructions for her fans and followers. The post has been captioned, 'A Berry Good Day'.

