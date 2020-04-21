Nushrat Bharucha Shows Off Her Glitzy Awards Like A Boss In THESE Pictures

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy drama film, Dream Girl. Currently, the Akaash Vani actor is gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao, Chhalaang. Apart from the silver-screen popularity, Nushrat Barucha is also an active Instagram user with 2.1 million followers. The actor is also the recipient of several accolades, check out all the pictures of them.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha's Pics Will Guide You How To Pose For A Perfect Instagram Snap; See Pics

Nushrat Bharucha showing off her awards and accolades on Instagram

The actor is holding the award with pride that was presented to her by a leading Marathi daily. She is wearing a shimmery lavender saree in the picture with nude makeup. She captioned her picture by writing, “Thank you #LokmatMostStylish for the honour of Most Stylish Face To Watch Out For!”

Nushrat posed for the camera after she was awarded the Rising Star Of India Award. She looks glamorous in the tangerine coloured gown with minimal makeup and hair pulled back.

Nushrat accepted the most prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award and posed very confidently. The picture was taken back in 2016.

Also Read: Why Nushrat Bharucha's 'Akaash Vani' Is An Unmissable Movie

In January 2016, Nushrat won one more award for her comic role. She captioned her picture on Instagram by writing, “Another award for Best Actor in a Comic role!! 🙆🏻🙆🏻 thank u for the appreciation #LionsGoldAwards2015!!”

Also Read: When Nushrat Bharucha Opened Up About Passion For Work

In December 2015, the actor Nushrat Bharucha won the Big Star Entertaining award in a comedy film that is Pyaar ka Puchnama 2. Check it out.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Nushrat Bharucha Was Rumoured To Be Dating Luv Ranjan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.