Nia Sharma Or Nushrat Bharucha - Who Rocked Yellow Jumpsuit Better?

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry, while Nushrat Bharucha too, has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood after she starred in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. While Nia Sharma is currently essaying the role of Brinda in the fourth season of Ekta Kapoor's highly watched show Naagin, Nushrat Bharucha will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang. Both the divas have one thing in common, and that is, their love for fashion.

Also Read | When Nia Sharma Revealed Some Secrets From Her Personal Life | Know More

Nia Sharma is extremely popular on social media for her experimental sartorial choices, while Nushrat Bharucha's knack for haute couture is also quite evident from her Instagram feed. Not so long ago, Bharucha had shared a photograph on her Instagram handle flaunting a yellow jumpsuit that she wore for an event. On the other hand, Sharma had worn a similar yellow-coloured jumpsuit too last year. Therefore, take a look at how both the fashionistas styled their jumpsuits to find out who wore it better.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Or Ashnoor Kaur, Who Wore The Yellow Jacket Better?

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting her comedy-drama Dream Girl along with Ayushmann Khurrana. For her appearance, Bharucha opted for an off-shoulder mustard-yellow jumpsuit with bell-bottoms. She paired her outfit with black strappy heels and minimal accessories. The diva kept her makeup basic with a nude undertone and a mid-parted hairdo with loose curls.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha's Style Evolution From 'PKP' To 'SKTKS'; See Pictures

Nia Sharma

Last year on Raksha Bandhan, Nia Sharma had donned a light-yellow jumpsuit synched at the waist. Sharma paired her look with yellow heels and kept her accessories minimal with silver hoops. The Naagin 4 actor rounded off her look with nude makeup and a sleek hairdo, tied in a messy low bun.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha Has Master Guide For Fans To Kill Boredom Amid Lockdown

(Image credit: Nushrat Bharucha Instagram and Nia Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.