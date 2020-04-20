Nushrat Bharucha's Thigh-high Slit Gown Reminiscent Of Reha Chakraborty's 2019 Outfit

Nushrat Bharucha has been an influential celebrity on Instagram with more than 2.4 million followers on her page. The actor has been sharing a number of pictures and post since COVID-19 began. She has managed to turn a lot of heads with her recent post that featured her photoshoot in the elegant green thigh-high slit gown. But did you know, Nushrat Bharucha was not the first celebrity to rock that particular outfit? The Jalebi star Rhea Chakraborty managed to rock a very similar outfit back in 2019. Read more to know about Rhea Chakraborty and Nushrat Barucha.

Nushrat and Rhea rock similar outfits

Both the celebrities have uploaded their outfits on their respective Instagram handles where they have mentioned their stylists too. Nushrat Bharucha mentioned @yousef__akbar as the person responsible for her outfit through the posts’ caption. Well, it is not surprising to see the same name responsible for Rhea Chakraborty’s 2019 outfit. According to their captions, both the celebrities, Nushrat Bharucha and Rhea Chakraborty wore the same outfit for the Filmfare awards.

More about Nushrat Bharucha

On the professional end, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s 2019 comedy/drama, Dream Girl. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. The movie was a huge success and managed to collect around ₹200 crores just through box office collections.

