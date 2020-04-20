Nushrat Bharucha Has Master Guide For Fans To Kill Boredom Amid Lockdown

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha has won the hearts of the audience with her strong and dominating on-screen performances. Apart from films, her posts on the internet also bag appreciation from fans. In the past few weeks, Nushrat Bharucha has given cues to her fans to kill boredom.

Nushrat Bharucha's lockdown recap

After the lockdown was announced on March 24, 2020, it seems like the Pyar Ka Punchnama actor thought of starting her lockdown edition with a bright sunny day. She posted sun-kissed pictures of her. The pictures saw her sporting casual pyjamas.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor took to her Instagram and treated her fans with a new set of selfies. She looked pretty in a neon red sports bra paired with a colourful headband. In her caption, she mentioned that she ended the third day of the lockdown with a night workout session. She also wished her fans a good night with the post.

The Love Sex Aur Dhoka actor posted a video of her evening ritual amid the lockdown. In the video, she can be seen making a strawberry-blueberry almond milk smoothie and strawberry-mint infused flavoured water with instructions for her fans and followers. The post has been captioned, 'A Berry Good Day'.

Apart from health and fitness, the Akash Vani actor has also given a sneak peek into her home diaries. In one of her recent posts, she was featured with her mother and grandmother while enjoying a hair oil massage. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a caption that read, 'What Saturday Night preps look like in the new normal.'

It seems like the 34-year-actor is making the best out of lockdown time as she is spending quality time with her mother and grandmother. Recently, Nushrat shared a fun video on her social media handle and gave a peep into her family time with a pinch of humour. While sharing the quality time with her family she added the title track of the old show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

