Nushrat Bharucha, Hina Khan Extend Birthday Wishes To Ekta Kapoor With Throwback Pics

As producer, director Ekta Kapoor turned a year older on June 7, scores of her friends and colleagues from the industry showered their wishes for the star on social media. Nusrat Bharucha who got the opportunity to work with Ekta in the film Dream Girl, extended her special wishes with throwback pictures. Apart from Nushrat, television star Hina Khan also penned a lengthy note to wish the star.

Nushrat shared pictures from a house party while striking a pose with the filmmaker on her Instagram story. In the first picture, the actress can be seen smiling while posing with the edited picture of Ekta and a crown on her head. In the second, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress can be seen posing for a group picture including the birthday girl, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many more. While captioning the picture, she wrote, “I miss our dancing! Our chats! Our random encounters at the airport. I miss our time together. Love you lots."

Apart from Nushrat, television star Hina Khan also poured in her wishes for Ekta Kapoor on the special day along with a long note. Hina shared an adorable selfie with Ekta on her Instagram where the two can be seen hugging each other in admiration. While penning her emotions on the same, Hina wrote that she was her inspiration for Hina to be a part of the entertainment industry. She also praised Ekta for her sweet nature and called her the “maverick” of Bollywood. At last, she concluded the post by thanking the filmmaker for being the ultimate person behind her dreams.

Sometime back, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle to share an adorable video of her son dancing on a Telugu song, titled Butta Bomma. One-year-old Ravie Kapoor was seen enjoying the song while giving some cute expressions. The short-video post garnered more than 500k views within a day and still counting. Interestingly, the song featured South star Allu Arjun and actor Pooja Hegde. As soon as Pooja Hegde watched the 'little munchkin' dancing on the song, she sent some love for him in the comments section. Apart from Pooja Hedge, many other B-town celebs also went gaga over the moves of Ekta Kapoor's son. Actors such as Patralekhaa, Sonali Bendre, Rhea Chakraborty, Pooja Benerjee, and Drushti Dhami, among many others, left hearts for him.

