Mona Singh Dismisses Rumours About Her Fallout With Producer Ekta Kapoor; Read More

Television actor Mona Singh is currently a part of the poplar show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain which is streaming in the OTT platform. Despite having a great professional relationship with producer Ekta Kapoor, there have been rumours about the duo having a fallout. However, Mona Singh while talking to a news daily debunked the rumours about the fight.

Mona Singh in an interview stated that she read about the rumours and found it hilarious. She added that there has been no fight between her and Ekta Kapoor and that the rumours are not true. She further added that she has read many news about herself which are completely untrue and this news is one amongst the many.

The actor was asked whether she had a conversation about it with Ekta Kapoor, to which she stated that there is nothing to talk about. She said that she doesn’t know how and where the rumours came up from. However, she confirmed that there is no fight between them and that they laughed after reading about it.

While talking about her show, she revealed that her character will not only get a fresh start but will also get a new identity. She stated that in the second season if Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain her character, Ananya finds out that Ronit Roy’s character Rohit had cheated on her. She finally decides to walk away and start her own life. Ananya is pregnant and gives birth to a child and starts living her own life away from Rohit.

Mona Singh also revealed that that the show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will take a leap of three years. She emphasises that the show will not only be dramatic but will also be darker. Mona Singh revealed that her character Anaya will return to Delhi and bump into Rohit.

She stated that despite being the other woman in Rohit’s life Ananya was never cunning or trying to break up his family. She stated that Ananya is just an ordinary woman who falls for a married man. Ekta Kapoor has broken the stereotype of the other woman being a dark character with Ananya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. She stated that it was a huge deal to build a character like Ananya especially when the other woman is always shown in a negative light.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain cast

Actors from the previous seasons like Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli, Mona Singh, Palak Jain, Pooja Banerjee, and Apurva Agnihotri will all be a part of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3. However, new faces are also expected to make their way in the show. It has been reported that Anjum Fakih, best known for her role in the television show Kundali Bhagya, will be a part of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3.

