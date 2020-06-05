After Hindustani Bhau, now Martyrs' association files complaint against Ekta Kapoor's show

Some of the content shown on Indian web series is not going down well with a section of netizens. After the Anushka Sharma-produced Paatal Lok landed in multiple controversies, now, Ekta Kapoor’s show XXX: Uncensored 2 is facing legal issues. There has been outrage over a particular scene in the show, that had also made Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau lodge a complaint with the Mumbai Police.

Now, the Martyrs’ Family Welfare Foundation has also expressed its objection, and has filed a complaint with the Gurugram Police.

The outrage is over a scene in which a character playing an Armyman’s wife, is seen performing a sexual act with another man, and he is shown dressed in the Army uniform.

In a post of the complaint submitted at the Palam Vihar Police Station, the association accused the makers, AltBalaji's Ekta Kapoor and her parents Jitendra and Shobha Kapoor, of ‘disrespecting the Army.’ The association termed the show as ‘morally corrupt’ and wrote that they had ‘stooped to a new low.’ They demanded that the makers apologise and pull down the series from the web.

Here’s the post

Earlier, Twitteratti had trended the hashtag #AltBalajiInsultsArmy over the controversy..

Reportedly, another complaint was filed in Hyderabad, but was dismissed over lack of ‘objectionable content.’

Meanwhile, Hindustani Bhau expressed his displeasure over the police informing him that they were investigating the matter, and expressed eagerness to see arrests being made.

