Ekta Kapoor's Popular Shows Starring Anita Hassanandani; Here Is The List

Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor have collaborated for a number of projects. In fact, over the years, the two have developed a strong friendship as is seen from their respective posts on Instagram. Below we list down popular Ekta Kapoor serials in which Anita Hassanandani played important roles-

Ekta Kapoor’s popular shows starring the talented Anita Hassanandani

Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii

Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii is an Indian television soap opera that aired on Metro Gold channel in the year 2001 and was later moved to the Star Plus channel. The family-drama series was produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii starred Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, Pankit Thakker, and Daman Maan in the lead roles.

Anita Hassanandani played the role of Tanushree also known as Tanu in the show, and the show was the story of two childhood friends, Tanushree and Sonia. And later when they grow up, things take a strange twist when they come to know that they are both married to the same man, Harsh.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is a popular show airing on Star plus under the post popular banner Balaji Telefilms. This Hindi-drama series, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was based on Manju Kapur's novel, Custody. The show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been among the longest-running shows that featured Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles and enjoyed a high TRP on TV. The serial also starred Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Krishna Mukherjee, and Reyaansh Chaddha. Anita Hassanandani essayed the role of Shagun Arora in the show.

Naagin Franchise

Naagin, the popular supernatural fictional thriller drama series is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The series is about the lives of shape-shifting serpent women. Naagin series have released in four consecutive instalments till now. In every season, these women serpents fight their enemies and keep the strongest source of power, the 'Naagmani', safe from evil.

Anita Hassanandani starred in two instalments of the show, which was the third one and the fourth one. Naagin 3 starred Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, and Rakshanda Khan in the main leads.

