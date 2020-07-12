Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan Or Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji: Which Pair Is Your Favourite?

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji are a very popular on-screen couple from the 2000s. Karthik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have received praises for their chemistry in recent years. Check out which couple has been more successful on the big screen. Read ahead to know-

Nushrat-Kartik or Salman-Rani: Who is your favourite pair?

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan have worked together in more than three movies. The two were first seen together on-screen in Kartik Aaryan’s debut movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), that is a Luv Ranjan directorial. The plot of the film revolves around three roommates who experience changes in their lives after falling in love.

Out of the three on-screen couples in the movie, Nushrat and Kartik received the most love. They were then seen alongside each other in Luv Ranjan’s Akaash Vaani (2013). The plot of the film revolves around the hardships that a boy and a girl have to go through to successfully have their love story.

In 2015, Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan played lead characters opposite each other in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The movie also cast Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh Nijjar as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around three roommates who experience changes in their lives after falling in love.

In 2018, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha shared screen space in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, also having Sunny Singh Nijjar as a part of the lead cast. The plot of the film revolves around the tiff between a man’s best friends and his to-be wife as they both think they want better for him.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji first appeared together in Sohail Khan’s Hello Brother (1999). The plot of the film revolves around a police officer who receives a heart transplant from a murdered man and in turn, the dead man's ghost follows him around and insists he solve and avenge his murder. The two were then seen together on-screen in Raj Kanwar’s Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega (2000). Preity Zinta also played the lead character in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a love triangle between the three.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji’s on-screen chemistry made the audience fall in love with them. They continued to appear together in movies like Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000) and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001). Last, the two were seen together on-screen is in Ravi Chopra’s Baabul (2006), that also cast John Abraham and Amitabh Bachchan. The plot of the film revolves around the bond of a father-in-law and his daughter-in-law, who gets her re-married after his son dies an untimely death.

