Shraddha, Nora & Nushrat Pair Red Outfits With Gladiators And The Result Is Fabulous

Bollywood celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Nushrat Bharucha have not only wooed their fans with their scintillating moves but also have surprised fashion police with their red hot outfits. Speaking of which, a new picture of the trio has been doing rounds on social media. The picture features Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Nushrat Bharucha donning sizzling red outfits. But what caught netizen’s attention is how Shraddha Kapoor and Nushrat Bharucha paired their outfits with gladiators. Let’s curate their looks:

Shraddha Kapoor

In the picture, Shraddha Kapoor is seen sporting a pinkish red flowy gown that features a thigh-high slit. Her outfit also has an oval cut towards the waist which is flaunting her waist. Shraddha Kapoor opted for a black thigh-high gladiator to go with her costume. This costume was donned by Shraddha Kapoor for her ABCD 2 song If You Hold My Hand.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha, on the other hand, opted her a red hot dress for her Chote Chote Peg. The diva opted for a striped gladiator that gives put metallic vibes. Nushrat Bharucha's red skirt features a thigh-high slit. Sleek hair left open completes the look of the diva.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi opted for a similar red ensemble like Nushrat Bharucha for her Dilbar song. Although Nora did not opt for gladiators for her outfit. But gladiator footwear would have added more charm to her look.

