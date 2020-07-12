Nushrat Bharucha and Sonali Bendre are both popular faces in Bollywood industry. In recent year, Nushrat Bharucha has not only gained success through her acting skills but the Dream Girl actor has also aced the style game with her fashion sense. Sonali Bendre is also one of those names of the acting industry who is known for her amazing fashion choices. The two were recently seen sporting similar skirts. So, let’s see who among the two wore the metallic skirt better. Read ahead to know more-

Nushrat Bharucha or Sonali Bendre: Who styled the metallic skirt better?

Sonali Bendre’s silver skirt look-

Sonali Bendre wore this silver midi skirt at the birthday bash of Manish Malhotra. The silver pleated skirt was designed by Manish Malhotra and looked amazing on the gorgeous Sonali Bendre. Her metallic skirt was paired with a midnight blue top which made a perfect pair. Her top was a sleeveless loop neckline patterned one which matched up with her simple but elegant side-partitioned loose curls. Along with those long open hairs she also opted for metallic heels to complement the look. Sonali Bendre ended her birthday bash look with simple nude make-up and pink lips. Have a look here at the most beautiful actor in this Manish Malhotra apparel.

Nushrat Bharucha’s metallic skirt look-

Nushrat Bharucha wore the vogue outfit for a fashion-based interview. She kept it simple, donning a black crop top paired with a blue Lola pleated skirt. The black crop top had an off-shoulder design. Nushrat Bharucha left her hair open with loose wavy edges. For glam, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star opted for beautiful smokey eyes and bronze lipstick. Nushrat Bharucha wore black criss-cross heels that perfectly matched with her pleated metallic skirt and black plunging neckline top. Take a look at her picture here-

On the work front-

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial Dream Girl (2019). Talking about her upcoming film, she will be seen next in the film, Chhalaang, opposite the actor, Rajkummar Rao. The film, directed by Hansal Mehta, is one of the most anticipated films among the audiences and also fans of Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao. Other than that, Nushrat Bharucha will also feature in the film, Hurdang which is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. In this film, Nushrat Bharucha will be featured opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. The movie's release date isn't officially announced yet.

