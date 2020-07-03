Nushrat Bharucha And Guru Randhawa's Adorable Pictures Which Should Not Be Missed

Dream Girl star Nushrat recently took her Twitter to share a sketch of her and Guru Randhawa, when they were shooting in Manali for their single Ishq Tera. While reminiscing some good memories from filming the track, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor wrote about the celebration of good days yet again in her tweet. Which says-

As good as good can be!

Those good days of meeting and celebrating will be back again..ðŸ˜Š #StayingPositive https://t.co/qCKltw3stc pic.twitter.com/tBSBLaMOar — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) June 14, 2020

Nushrat Bharucha collaborated with singing sensation Guru Randhawa for a music video last year in September. The song was tilted Ishq Tera, which has crossed a whopping 208 million views on YouTube. We recently stumbled upon some adorable pictures of Nushrat and Guru which are totally unmissable, have a look.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha's List Of Movie Trailers Which Crossed 10 Million Plus Views On YouTube

Nushrat Bharucha and Guru Randhawa's Adorable Pictures

Nushrat Bharucha who is currently at the peak of her career in Bollywood, gave her fans a pleasant surprise when she announced on her social media account about Ishq Tera with Guru Randhawa last year. Nushrat and Guru also share a close bond, as they both are dear friends in real life. These pictures of Nushrat Bharucha and Guru Randhawa are stills from their smashing single Ishq Tera, bankrolled by T-Series. Take a look-

A BTS picture of Nushrat Bharucha and Guru Randhawa from the shoot of Ishq Tera. The shooting of the love track has been done in hilly regions of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Both these real-life buddies look supremely happy in this picture, which Nushrat Bharucha shared on her social media.

In this cute picture, one can see Nushrat Bharucha and Guru Randhwa sharing a light moment. As Guru is offering Bharucha walnuts in this photo. Nushrat Bharucha, on the other hand, looks flattering in this white top with red-stole. Her endearing smile simply lights up every picture.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha And Other B-town Actors Who Will Share Screen Space With Rajkummar Rao

Ishq Tera is a soulful romantic track with heart-warming lyrics. Apart from singing this melodious track, Guru Randhawa also penned and composed Ishq Tera. But it was his screen-chemistry with Nushrat which accelerated the song's popularity level to many folds. The two look stunning in this photo.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha Is Not Averse To Taking Risks When It Comes To Movie Choices

Dressed in traditional Pahadi ensembles both Nushrat Bharucha and Guru Randhawa look amazing. Not to miss the apple basket in Guru's hand, as it is said that the best apples are produced in the hill A lot of detail work to has been done while making the video. From traditional attires to food items.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha': Learn Interesting Trivia

Watch The Video Here:

The story plot of this single somewhat gives you Raja Hindustani and Albela vibes. Wherein a driver/guide falls for a young pretty customer, who is very charming and kind-hearted. However, there's a little twist, in the end, It is an interesting video, which takes you to scenic Manali without paying a ticket for it.

All Images credit: Stills from the song " Ishq Tera"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.