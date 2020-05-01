Nushrat Bharucha And Manish Malhotra's Pics That Shell Out Major Friendship Goals

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who debuted in 2006, rose to fame after the success of 2011's release Pyar Ka Punchnama. Apart from her strong and dominating on-screen characters, Nushrat Bharucha's style file has also grabbed the attention of fans and followers. Not only fans but the fashion statements of the 34-year-old actor have also been time and again appreciated by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The duo often shells out major friendship goals on their social media wall. Check out their adorable pictures below:

Nushrat Bharucha's photos with Manish Malhotra

Heartwarming wishes for the birthday boy

Birthdays give an excuse to admire our loved ones. And the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has been managing to grab this opportunity from the past two years. With the slideshows, she also wrote adorable captions for designer Manish Malhotra. Check out her posts below:

Diwali celebration with friends

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor and Manish posed for a group picture when they visited producer Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash 2018. Though the picture also features Shilpa Shetty, Sophie Choudry, and Daboo Ratnani among others, Nushrat and Manish's smiles caught the attention of their fans. Meanwhile, in the second picture, they posed for a selfie with Sophie. Take a look below:

Behind the ramp scenes

The Dream Girl actor walked the ramp while representing Manish Malhotra's designs in March 2018. After the show, she was clicked while giving a back hug to Manish Malhotra along with Sophie Choudhry, Radhika Apte and Aditi Rao Hydari. To make the picture more memorable she wrote, 'Caught in the perfect moment, all smiles, right after a terrific show by @manishmalhotra05', in the caption. See the picture below:

