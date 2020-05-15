Nushrat Bharucha To Vidya Balan: Celebs Show How To Pull Off Neckpieces On Red Attires

Bollywood celebrities are known to make fashion statements and inspire millions of their fans to be as stylish as them. Actors like Nushrat Bharucha, Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Ileana D'Cruz, and more have always gone beyond the style benchmark. Listed below are Bollywood celebs that show how to pull off classy neckpieces on red ethnic suits.

Nushrat Bharucha wore a stunning red indo-western garment, that looked unique and fresh. The actress paired the outfit well with a simple and classic neckpiece. On the other hand, Vidya Balan chose to go for a red suit with a twist. The look is simply perfect with a pop of colour. The actress wore a chunky neckpiece with earrings.

Malaika Arora chose to wear a bright red Indian outfit that looked like a saree. The actress kept her low bun with a stellar long silver neckpiece on the centre. Ileana D'Cruz was seen in a sporty red lehenga with a beautiful long neckpiece and earrings. The actress sported a red lip with her hair open and her bangs adding to her glam look.

