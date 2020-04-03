Nushrat Bharucha's social media page and performances on the big screen have won the hearts of many fans. Bharucha started to garner popularity after the film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Bharucha has given her fans some great films to remember. Nushrat Bharucha's movies that are popular include Dream Girl, Akaash Vani, Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, etc. Listed below are some of Nushrat Bharucha's romantic movies that are perfect to watch with your partner:

READ:Nushrat Bharucha's Pictures Where She Amped Up Glam Quotient With Fleek Eyebrows

Nushrat Bharucha's romantic movies that you must check out

READ:Nushrat Bharucha Shares A Tight Bond With Mom Tanseem Bharucha & These Pics Are A Proof

1) Akaash Vani

Akaash Vani is one of Nushrat Bharucha's movies where fans once again get to see the intense chemistry between her and co-star, Kartik Aaryan. This film is about the life of Akaash and Vani who love each other intensely but can't be together due to the society around them. The 2013 film was directed by Luv Ranjan.

READ:Nushrat Bharucha & Bhumi Pednekar's Monochrome Look Might Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

2) Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety

This is another film that has gained popularity for Bharucha. This is one of the best rom-coms in recent times that one can watch with bae. The film centers on the life of two best friends. One of them falls in love with a girl and is about to get married but his best friend and his girlfriend don't get along well and obstacles emerge. The 2018 film is also directed by Luv Ranjan.

READ:Nushrat Bharucha Shares 'evening Routine' On 'a Berry Good Day' Amid Lockdown; Watch

3) Dream Girl

This is another film starring Nushrat Bharucha. She appears alongside Ayushmann Khurrana here. The film has won many fans and is popular due to its laughter-filled scenes and quirky storyline. The chemistry between Nusrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana is another aspect that makes it quite popular among fans.

4) Pyaar Ka Punchnama

This was Nushrat Bharucha's breakthrough film that won her many fans. The 2011 film has a 7.7 rating on IMDb. The film also stars actors Kartik Aaryan, Raayo S. Bakhirta and Divyendu Sharma in significant roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.